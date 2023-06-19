TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Over 10 people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition, after a bus collided with a truck on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, media reported on Sunday.

The head-on collision occurred at 07:50 a.m. local time on Sunday (22:50 GMT on Saturday) on national route 5 near the Nodaoi station, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing police.

There were 18 passengers and a driver on board a passenger coach bound for the city of Hakodate.

At least 10 people were hospitalized after the crash, including three who were unconscious and in critical condition.

Aerial footage taken by NHK shows both vehicles with significant body damage. The impact ripped the roof of the truck's cab and turned it upside down, while the van was nearly torn in half.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.