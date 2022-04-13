At Least 10, Including Foreign Tourists, Killed in Accident in Southern Egypt - Reports

At least 10 people, including foreign tourists, were killed in an accident in the Aswan province of southern Egypt, another 14 were injured, the Akhbar El Yom newspaper reported, citing local authorities

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) At least 10 people, including foreign tourists, were killed in an accident in the Aswan province of southern Egypt, another 14 were injured, the Akhbar El Yom newspaper reported, citing local authorities.

The accident occurred as a result of a collision between a tourist bus heading to Abu Simbel and a truck.

As a result of the accident on the road to Abu Simbel, 10 people died, four of them were French citizens, one1 was a Belgian citizen, and the other five killed were Egyptians, the publication said.