At Least 10 Injured as Bridge Collapses in Northeastern Taiwan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) At least 10 people were injured in Taiwan's northeastern country of Yilan on Tuesday after a bridge collapsed as a tanker truck was crossing it, media reported.

According to the government-run Central news Agency (CNA), the incident occurred around 09:30 a.

m. local time (01:30 GMT), and six people are still trapped under the bridge.

The truck reportedly turned over and caught fire. The bridge also fell on top of three fishing boats.

Rescuers are working at the scene to search for people who remain under the debris.