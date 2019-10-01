UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 10 Injured As Bridge Collapses In Northeastern Taiwan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:36 PM

At Least 10 Injured as Bridge Collapses in Northeastern Taiwan - Reports

At least 10 people were injured in Taiwan's northeastern country of Yilan on Tuesday after a bridge collapsed as a tanker truck was crossing it, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) At least 10 people were injured in Taiwan's northeastern country of Yilan on Tuesday after a bridge collapsed as a tanker truck was crossing it, media reported.

According to the government-run Central news Agency (CNA), the incident occurred around 09:30 a.

m. local time (01:30 GMT), and six people are still trapped under the bridge.

The truck reportedly turned over and caught fire. The bridge also fell on top of three fishing boats.

Rescuers are working at the scene to search for people who remain under the debris.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Yilan Media Top

Recent Stories

Qasim Suri approaches SC against election tribunal ..

2 minutes ago

Raw cotton exports post 152.33%, $8.229 mln fetche ..

2 minutes ago

Snap General Elections in Peru Scheduled for Janua ..

2 minutes ago

Hazara Motorway's Abbottabad section to be opened ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuela Provides New Debt Payment to Russia - Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Dengue cases reach 3738 in KP

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.