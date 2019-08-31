UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 Injured In Shooting After High School Football Game In US' Alabama - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:50 AM

At Least 10 Injured in Shooting After High School Football Game in US' Alabama - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) At least 10 people, including children, were injured as a result of a shooting near a football stadium in the southeastern US state of Alabama, media reported, citing police.

The shooting took place on Friday night in the city of mobile, according to Fox news.

Six people were reportedly shot after a high school football game. Another four suffered injuries in connection with the shooting, including one person having a seizure, the broadcaster said.

The victims were all aged 15 to 18. Their medical condition has not yet been established.

The police are searching for the perpetrator.

