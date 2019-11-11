UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 10 Killed, 460,000 Affected By Cyclone Bulbul In Eastern India - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

At Least 10 Killed, 460,000 Affected by Cyclone Bulbul in Eastern India - Reports

At least 10 people have been killed and 460,000 more affected in India after Cyclone Bulbul barreled through the country's eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, media reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) At least 10 people have been killed and 460,000 more affected in India after Cyclone Bulbul barreled through the country's eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, media reported on Monday.

The cyclone made landfall in West Bengal on Saturday evening, bringing with it heavy rainfall and wind speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour), before veering toward Bangladesh early on Sunday.

In addition, the storm also affected areas of the state of Odisha to the south.

According to the Times of India newspaper, 60,000 houses were damaged, and the death toll could continue to rise as eight fishermen are still missing.

Disaster management personnel together with the country's military are conducting rescue operations and evacuating people from the affected areas.

Bangladesh's bdnews24 online portal has, in turn, reported that the nation's death toll from the cyclone is now 13. At the same time, the scale of destruction is considerably smaller than that of India � only over 5,000 houses in southwestern coastal districts were ravaged. More than 2.1 million people have been evacuated to over 5,700 shelters and are now in the process of returning home.

Related Topics

India Storm Bangladesh Same Sunday Media From Million

Recent Stories

Three die in road accident in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Japan-Pak have huge potential for expanding trade, ..

46 seconds ago

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mazrouei Expects Glob ..

47 seconds ago

PM Khan, Indian Punjab's CM Singh have families' t ..

16 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of Russia Assures OIC Secretary Genera ..

24 minutes ago

RT Chief Offers Bolivian Ex-President Morales Job ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.