At Least 10 Killed, 460,000 Affected by Cyclone Bulbul in Eastern India - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 10 people have been killed and 460,000 more affected in India after Cyclone Bulbul barreled through the country's eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, media reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) At least 10 people have been killed and 460,000 more affected in India after Cyclone Bulbul barreled through the country's eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, media reported on Monday.

The cyclone made landfall in West Bengal on Saturday evening, bringing with it heavy rainfall and wind speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour), before veering toward Bangladesh early on Sunday.

In addition, the storm also affected areas of the state of Odisha to the south.

According to the Times of India newspaper, 60,000 houses were damaged, and the death toll could continue to rise as eight fishermen are still missing.

Disaster management personnel together with the country's military are conducting rescue operations and evacuating people from the affected areas.

Bangladesh's bdnews24 online portal has, in turn, reported that the nation's death toll from the cyclone is now 13. At the same time, the scale of destruction is considerably smaller than that of India � only over 5,000 houses in southwestern coastal districts were ravaged. More than 2.1 million people have been evacuated to over 5,700 shelters and are now in the process of returning home.