At Least 10 Killed, 85 Injured in Rally Stampede at Mozambique Stadium - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) At least 10 people were trampled to death and 85 more injured in a stampede at a stadium in the Nampula city in north Mozambique during a pre-election campaign rally of President Filipe Nyusi, media reported on Thursday.

The deadly stampede reportedly occurred closer to the end of the event as people rushed to the exists of the overcrowded stadium.

Ten people were killed, including six women and four men, and 85 others injured, the Ouest-France news agency reported citing the statement of Nyusi's ruling party, the Liberation Front of Mozambique.