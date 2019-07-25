UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 Killed As Three Blasts Rock Kabul

Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

At least 10 killed as three blasts rock Kabul

At least 10 people -- including several women and a child -- were killed and scores more wounded by a series of blasts that rocked the Afghan capital Thursday ahead of the election season

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 10 people -- including several women and a child -- were killed and scores more wounded by a series of blasts that rocked the Afghan capital Thursday ahead of the election season.

The three blasts came amid a wider surge in violence in Kabul and around Afghanistan, where nine family members were killed in an eastern province Thursday while driving to a wedding.

The Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility for the first two blasts, while the Taliban claimed the third. US and Afghan security officials, however, blamed the Taliban for all three explosions.

The attacks came just days before the official campaign season for the September 28 presidential election gets underway.

