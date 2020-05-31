UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 10 Killed In Bombing Attack On Passenger Bus In Somalia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 03:50 PM

At Least 10 Killed in Bombing Attack on Passenger Bus in Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in a bombing of a passenger bus in Somalia not far from the capital of Mogadishu, local media reported on Sunday, citing police.

According to the Garowe Online news outlet, the minibus was hit by a roadside bomb at Hawa Abdi village, about 12 miles northwest of Mogadishu.

Initial reports said that six people had been killed in the blast.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

Related Topics

Somalia Injured Police Mogadishu Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

3 hours ago

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

4 hours ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 youth job losses cause for wor ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 31, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.