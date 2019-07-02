At least 10 killed in Nigeria fuel tanker blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Port Harcourt, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :At least 10 people were killed and more than 50 injured in central Nigeria when a petrol tanker crashed off the road and exploded as people gathered fuel, the emergency services said on Tuesday.

The truck overturned close to shops as it was travelling through the village of Ahumbe in Benue state on Monday.

Local residents rushed to collect the leaking gasoline but the fuel exploded, causing a blast that tore through the surrounding area.

"We have removed at least 10 dead bodies from the scene of the incident while over 50 people were affected," Benue state Federal Road Safety Commission Sector Commander Aliyu Baba told AFP.