At Least 10 Migrants Returning From Yemen Die Off East African Coast - UN Migration Agency

At least 10 migrants, who were on their way from Yemen to Africa, have died near the coast of Djibouti, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) At least 10 migrants, who were on their way from Yemen to Africa, have died near the coast of Djibouti, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.

"At least 10 African migrants have died off the coast of Djibouti, while they were returning from Yemen.

Their bodies washed up on shore. Dedicated Search and Rescue efforts are urgently needed," IOM wrote on Twitter.

The coronavirus pandemic and ongoing hostilities in Yemen have forced numerous migrants to turn back home, as staying in the middle Eastern country threatens their lives. In early October, IOM said that some 2,000 migrants had arrived in Djibouti from Yemen over the last month.