At Least 10 Missing In Turkey Building Collapse

At least 13 people were injured on Tuesday and 10 others feared trapped under debris when two-storey building housing restaurants and a coffee shop collapsed in eastern Turkey

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were injured on Tuesday and 10 others feared trapped under debris when two-storey building housing restaurants and a coffee shop collapsed in eastern Turkey.

The incident occurred on a busy street in the eastern plains province of Malatya, some 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of the Syrian border.

Turkey's AFAD emergencies service said 13 people had been rushed to hospital as rescuers searched for signs of life under piles of debris spilling across one of Malatya's main thoroughfares.

