At Least 10 More COVID-19 Vaccines Being Developed in Russia - Rospotrebnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) In addition to vaccines against the coronavirus of Russia's Gamaleya, Vector and Chumakov centers, at least 10 more drugs are being developed today in the country, Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday.

"There are at least 10 of them being developed in the country today," Popova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, answering a relevant question.

She clarified that Vector was developing three more vaccines.

"We hope that they will be very successful. This is a combined vaccine against influenza and coronavirus, and the one based on the measles virus," Popova explained.