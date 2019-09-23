UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 Palestinians Wounded During Clashes In West Bank - Health Ministry

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) At least ten Palestinians have been injured by rubber bullets and tear gas during clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the north of Al-Bireh in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

Dozens of the young Palestinians went on march from Birzeit University in the north of Ramallah to the Beit El checkpoint in support for those imprisoned in Israeli jails. Clashes between the students of Birzeit University and the IDF ensued.

"Ten Palestinian youths were wounded by the rubber bullets and suffocated with tear gas at the northern entrance of Al-Bireh," the ministry reported.

Israeli prisons have often been accused of maltreating their prisoners, especially Palestinians, prompting public protests.

