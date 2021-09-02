UrduPoint.com

At Least 10 People Dead, 25 Missing After ADF Militants' Attack In DR Congo - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) At least 10 people have been killed and 25 gone missing as a result of an attack of the militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the northeastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), media reported.

According to the Okapi radio broadcaster, the militants attacked a motorcade in the province of Ituri.

Despite the fact that the safety of the motorcade was ensured by soldiers of DR Congo's army and UN peacekeepers, the attackers burnt 14 vehicles and took some 25 people as hostages.

ADF insurgents are believed to be responsible for regular acts of violence in the DR Сongo and neighboring Uganda, where the group was initially formed in the 1990s to fight the government. The Ugandan authorities label the rebel group as a terrorist organization.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

