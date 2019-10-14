UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 People Die as Result of Building's Collapse in Northern India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) At least 10 people died and several more were injured on Monday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh as a result of a building's collapse, national media reported.

The incident took place in the Mohammadabad area of the Mau district early in the morning when most people were sleeping, the NDTV broadcaster reported.

The collapse was reportedly caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder. Many people are feared to be trapped under the debris of the building.

A search and rescue operation is underway. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

