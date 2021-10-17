NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) At least 10 people died and 18 others went missing as a result of landslides and flooding caused by rainstorms in the Indian state of Kerala, national media reported on Saturday, citing the local authorities.

Heavy downpours have been ongoing across the state since Friday night, filling many dams in the vicinity to the brim. Some of the areas are expected to witness high velocity winds, with weather experts believing Saturday night is crucial for the state, Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

The state government is now seeking the help of the army, air force and navy for rescue and relief operations, as well as is closely monitoring the water level in all dams.

The Kerala government has also decided to stop the ongoing pilgrimage to the Sabarimala hill temple due to bad weather, the newspaper said, adding that all colleges and higher education facilities in Kerala will open only on Wednesday.

At least 5,000 families have been transported to relief camps across the state.