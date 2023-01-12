UrduPoint.com

At Least 10 People Hospitalized After Car Accident In Japan's Nara Prefecture - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 08:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) At least ten people have been hospitalized after a car accident involving about 20 vehicles and a truck on a highway in the Japanese prefecture of Nara, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing Japan's police.

According to the report, the accident occurred at 9:45 a.m.

local time (00:45 GMT) on the Keinawa Expressway in the vicinity of Kashihara city.

A truck has allegedly rear-ended a passenger car standing at a traffic light at the highway's exit, prompting the latter to collide with several other vehicles, the report said. A total of 20 cars have been damaged.

According to the media, all of the victims are conscious.

