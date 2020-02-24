At Least 10 People Injured As Car Rams Into Crowd in German Town of Volkmarsen - Reports

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:24 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) At least 10 people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd of people in the German town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, the ARD broadcaster reported on Monday.
The incident happened while local residents were taking part in a carnival parade, the broadcaster reported.
The driver of the vehicle has reportedly been arrested by police. The cause of the incident is being investigated.