At Least 10 People Injured As Car Rams Into Crowd in German Town of Volkmarsen - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) At least 10 people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd of people in the German town of Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, the ARD broadcaster reported on Monday.

The incident happened while local residents were taking part in a carnival parade, the broadcaster reported.

The driver of the vehicle has reportedly been arrested by police. The cause of the incident is being investigated.