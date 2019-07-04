At Least 10 People Injured During Firework Show in Minsk - Belarus Investigative Committee

At least 10 people were injured in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Wednesday during a firework show at Belarus Independence Day celebrations, as four explosions of firework products took place, the press service of the Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) At least 10 people were injured in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Wednesday during a firework show at Belarus Independence Day celebrations, as four explosions of firework products took place, the press service of the Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Thursday,

"According to the data of the investigation, four explosions of firework products took place on July 3 during a celebratory firework show in Minsk.

As a result, firework installations were destroyed, and at least 10 people were injured by scattered fragments," the press service said.

Buildings and constructions located nearby were also damaged, the press service added.

The Belarusisan Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case under the article on violating rules of firework products treatment following the incident.