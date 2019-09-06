At Least 10 People Killed in Attack in Central Kabul - Interior Ministry

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) At least 10 people were killed and 42 more injured on Thursday by a car bomb explosion in Kabul's Shash Dark area, which houses some of the more important government buildings and headquarters, the national Interior Ministry said.

The terror attack is already the third committed in Afghanistan on Thursday. Earlier in the day, an Afghan army spokesman told Sputnik that a car bomb went off near National Army troops in Kabul's Souk al Hadr district. Later, a suicide attack targeted the Afghan army in the eastern province of Logar, leaving four people dead and 11 more injured.

"At least 10 people were killed and 42 others were injured in a car bomb blast in the Shash Dark area of the ninth security district of Kabul," the ministry noted.

Photos from the site demonstrated that the car bomb had targeted an armored vehicle and the explosion was powerful.

"Explosions have taken place in this area several times. There is an increasing number of people on this route. The Taliban see well that there are civilians, too, but they are detonating bombs you see, everywhere," eyewitness Noorullah told Sputnik.

The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that the blast targeted foreign forces.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack, describing it as shameless.

"The Taliban detonated a bomb in the city of Kabul, in the public center. The Taliban, with much shame, took responsibility for the tragedy. My message to the Afghan nation is always a message of peace and the message of the Taliban is always a message of horror," Ghani said at an urgent meeting with security officials.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015. Recent negotiations held by the United States and the Taliban have not resulted in any positive shift in the situation.