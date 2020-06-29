At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured in a bomb blast at an animal market in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, a local source told Sputnik on Monday, specifying that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured in a bomb blast at an animal market in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, a local source told Sputnik on Monday, specifying that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device.

The incident occurred in Helmand's Sangin district, where the Taliban militant movement is active.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that there was no bomb blast. According to Mujahid, soldiers fired mortar shells at the bazaar, leaving several civilians killed and wounded .