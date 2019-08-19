At Least 10 People Killed in Fuel Truck Blast in West Uganda - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) At least 10 people were killed as a result of a gasoline truck exploding in Uganda's west, local media reported.

According to NBS Television, a fuel tanker rammed into two cars in the Rubirizi District and caused the deadly explosion.

The deaths of 10 people have been confirmed, the media outlet said, while many others remain trapped under the rubble.

According to NTV media outlet, 20 buildings in the area were destroyed as a result of the explosion.