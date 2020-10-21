At Least 10 People Killed in Guinea in Clashes Following Presidential Election - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) At least 10 people, including two police officers, were killed in Guinea as a result of clashes and unrest that followed the first round of a presidential election, the Guinee 360 news portal reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Security and Civil Protection.

According to the report, many other people were injured and significant property damage was caused by the riots.

The first round of voting was held on Sunday. Incumbent President Alpha Conde is running against Cellou Dalein Diallo, a former prime minister and opposition leader.

On Tuesday evening, the National Election Commission released the first results of the vote, showing Conde's victory.

The 82-year-old president urged citizens to wait up for the final results in an orderly manner. Diallo, in turn, declared himself the winner in the first round.

Guinee already saw a wave of violent protests last October, when people took to the streets to prevent Conde from amending the constitution to allow himself another presidential term ” the third consecutive. Clashes between protesters and police left 11 people killed. Despite the public outrage, the amendments were passed following a constitutional referendum on March 22.