At Least 10 People Killed In Past 24 Hours During Anti-Gov't Protests In Iraq - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:00 PM
At least 10 people, including four medical personnel, were killed in the past 24 hours during mass anti-government demonstrations in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, a security source told Sputnik on Thursday
BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) At least 10 people, including four medical personnel, were killed in the past 24 hours during mass anti-government demonstrations in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, a security source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"[At least] 10 people were killed during the past 24 hours, including four medical personnel, seven of them were on Tahrir Square," the source said.