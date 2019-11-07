(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) At least 10 people, including four medical personnel, were killed in the past 24 hours during mass anti-government demonstrations in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, a security source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"[At least] 10 people were killed during the past 24 hours, including four medical personnel, seven of them were on Tahrir Square," the source said.