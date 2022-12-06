UrduPoint.com

At Least 10 People Killed, Injured As Result Of Blast In Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

At Least 10 People Killed, Injured as Result of Blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) At least 10 people were killed and injured as a result of an explosion at the stock exchange in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik on Tuesday.

About 10 killed and injured were taken to one of the local hospitals, others were sent to two other hospitals, the source said.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Stock Exchange Jalalabad

Recent Stories

General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

34 minutes ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

1 hour ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

2 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

2 hours ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.