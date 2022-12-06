(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) At least 10 people were killed and injured as a result of an explosion at the stock exchange in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, a source in a local hospital told Sputnik on Tuesday.

About 10 killed and injured were taken to one of the local hospitals, others were sent to two other hospitals, the source said.