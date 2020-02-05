UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 10 People On Board Cruise Ship In Yokohama Infected With Coronavirus - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:40 AM

At Least 10 People on Board Cruise Ship in Yokohama Infected With Coronavirus - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) There are ten new cases of coronavirus amid passengers of a cruise ship that has arrived to Japan's Yokohama from Hong Kong, Japanese media report.

"Approximately 10 new coronavirus-infected on cruise ship anchored off the port of Yokohama," tv Asahi said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Wednesday, as quoted by Kyodo news, that the 10 people on board the ship, who were infected with coronavirus, would be sent to the hospital. The minister advised all other passengers to remain on the ship for 14 more days.

On Monday, there were reports of several passengers feeling unwell on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

On Saturday, Hong Kong health authorities confirmed a new coronavirus case after testing an 80-year-old man who had arrived in Japan from China on January 17. He boarded the cruise ship in Yokohama on January 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong five days later.

According to Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the entire cruise ship, which can carry up to 2,700 people, could be quarantined in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

China Twitter Hong Kong Man Yokohama Japan January Media TV All From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

5 hours ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

5 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

6 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

6 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.