At Least 10 People on Board Cruise Ship in Yokohama Infected With Coronavirus - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) There are ten new cases of coronavirus amid passengers of a cruise ship that has arrived to Japan's Yokohama from Hong Kong, Japanese media report.

"Approximately 10 new coronavirus-infected on cruise ship anchored off the port of Yokohama," tv Asahi said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Wednesday, as quoted by Kyodo news, that the 10 people on board the ship, who were infected with coronavirus, would be sent to the hospital. The minister advised all other passengers to remain on the ship for 14 more days.

On Monday, there were reports of several passengers feeling unwell on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

On Saturday, Hong Kong health authorities confirmed a new coronavirus case after testing an 80-year-old man who had arrived in Japan from China on January 17. He boarded the cruise ship in Yokohama on January 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong five days later.

According to Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the entire cruise ship, which can carry up to 2,700 people, could be quarantined in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.