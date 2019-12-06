UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 Policemen Killed In Taliban Attack In Northern Afghanistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

At Least 10 Policemen Killed in Taliban Attack in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) At least 10 Afghan police officers, including a police commander, have been killed in clashes with the Taliban militants in the country's northern province of Kunduz, local media reported on Friday, citing security sources.

The death toll in the Taliban attack on two checkpoints in the Imam Sahib district on Thursday might be higher than 10, a Kunduz provincial council member suggested, according to the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster.

Three Taliban fighters were also reportedly killed in the clash.

The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia), have also spread across the country.

