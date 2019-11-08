UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 Protesters In Syria's Al-Malikiyah Tear-Gassed By Turkish Troops - SDF

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:53 PM

Turkish troops have injured at least 10 people in the Syrian city of Al-Malikiyah who were protesting against patrols in northern Syria, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mustafa Bali, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Turkish troops have injured at least 10 people in the Syrian city of Al-Malikiyah who were protesting against patrols in northern Syria, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mustafa Bali, said on Friday.

"Turkish troops targeted civilians peacefully protesting against the patrols in al-Malikiya/Derik with tear gas and injured 10 people. We have reports that an armored vehicle ran over a civilian also," Bali said on Twitter.

Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria targeted Kurdish militia, seen as terrorists by Ankara.

Damascus has condemned the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

On October 22, Turkey and Russia concluded a memorandum that details conditions for the peaceful retreat of the Kurdish forces 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from the Turkish border. The 10-point document also set up patrol missions for the Russian military contingent in Syria and Turkish troops in order to ensure the deal's implementation.

