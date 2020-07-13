UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 Servicemen Killed In Bomb Blast In Southern Somalia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

At Least 10 Servicemen Killed in Bomb Blast in Southern Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) At least 10 Somalian soldiers were killed as a result of a land-mine explosion in the province of Lower Juba in the country's south, a local radio station reported on Monday.

A military vehicle, carrying the country's troops, was blown up by a bomb in the area of Bula Gaduud, the Dalsan FM station reported.

As a result, 10 soldiers were killed and dozens were injured.

The Al-Shabab radical Islamist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion, according to the news outlet.

Somalia's Al-Shabab is widely considered to be the most active affiliate of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). The movement has been waging a battle against the country's government and is impeding the humanitarian work of the United Nations.

