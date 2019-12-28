At Least 10 Servicemen Killed in Car Bomb Blast in Southern Afghanistan - Military

At least ten servicemen were killed on Saturday after a car with explosives detonated at the security checkpoint in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the Afghan National Army said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) At least ten servicemen were killed on Saturday after a car with explosives detonated at the security checkpoint in Afghanistan 's southern province of Helmand, the Afghan National Army said.

"At least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast at a National Army post in Sangin district," the statement read.

The explosion took place in the morning.

A civilian source in Helmand told Sputnik that at the time of the blast there were 17 soldiers on duty at the security checkpoint and that the explosion entirely destroyed the post.

According to the witnesses, all 17 servicemen were killed.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the incident.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).