At Least 10 Soldiers Die in Mine Explosion in Southern Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) At least 10 soldiers died as a result of a mine explosion in the middle Shabelle region in south Somalia on Saturday, local news reported.

The military convoy was heading from Jouhar district to Balad district when the mine went off, killing at least 10, Garowe Online said. According to the SNTV broadcaster, the mine was set up by militants of the Al-Shabaab movement (affiliate of al-Qaeda terrorists, banned in Russia).

Al Shabaab is based in Somalia, waging insurgency against the Somalian government and obstructing UN humanitarian activities.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by self-governed or unrecognized state entities, including the unrecognized Republic of Somaliland in the north and the autonomous Puntland region in the northeast.