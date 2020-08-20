(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) At least 10 Taliban insurgents were killed and several others wounded in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, as the Afghan military responded to an attack on a security checkpoint, the governor's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Four Afghan security staffers were killed and two other wounded in the attack, which took place in the early hours of Thursday in Nangarhar's Nokar Khel district, according to the statement.

However, a local source told Sputnik that at least five Afghan soldiers were killed and five others injured in the attack. The source also said that the Taliban had burned down two tanks of the security forces and had taken away three other tanks and an ambulance.