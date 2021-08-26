At Least 10 US Service Members Killed in Kabul Explosion - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) At least 10 US troops were killed in an explosion near the Kabul airport, Fox news reported on Thursday.

"At least 10 U.S. service members killed in suicide bombing outside Kabul airport, dozens wounded," Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson tweeted, citing US officials.

Earlier in the day, two deadly explosions hit Kabul, one of them near a hotel used by the US as a gathering place for civilians to be evacuated. More than 60 Afghan civilians were killed in the attack as well.