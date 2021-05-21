UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 10 Workers Dead In Russia Sewage Accident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:13 PM

At least 10 workers dead in Russia sewage accident

At least 10 people died Friday during sewage treatment works outside Russia's southern city of Taganrog when they were overcome by methane, officials said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :At least 10 people died Friday during sewage treatment works outside Russia's southern city of Taganrog when they were overcome by methane, officials said.

Local authorities said in a statement the accident took place at a pumping station in the village of Dmitriadovka outside Taganrog, with 10 workers dead and eight in hospital.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said the workers had been exposed to a noxious substance and a criminal investigation had been launched into potential safety violations.

Regional authorities said in a statement the workers had been exposed to methane, which among other gases is a by-product of human and organic waste.

A spokeswoman for the regional branch of the Investigative Committee told AFP that bodies were still being extracted from the area and the final death toll was not yet confirmed.

Investigators and senior regional officials were dispatched to the scene.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Russia Died Taganrog Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

1 hour ago

Power shutdown notified for provincial metropolis

3 minutes ago

KP businessmen review budget recommendations

3 minutes ago

FBR team seized 95 cartons of illegal cigarette

3 minutes ago

Norway to ease virus restrictions May 27

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.