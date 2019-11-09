UrduPoint.com
At Least 100 Houses Destroyed, 30 People Wounded In Wildfires In E.Australia - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 05:10 AM

At Least 100 Houses Destroyed, 30 People Wounded in Wildfires in E.Australia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) At least 100 houses were destroyed by bush fires in eastern Australia, the Rural Fire Service of the New South Wales region (NSW RFS) said on Saturday, adding that more than 30 people had been injured, while three people were unaccounted for due to the fires.

"At this stage, it appears at least 100 homes have been destroyed in yesterday's bush fires. Three people are unaccounted for. More than 30 people have been injured," the NSW RFS wrote on Twitter.

The service has been issuing multiple warnings, advising the public to leave various areas as bush or grass fires continued to burn in New South Wales and Queensland.

According to the NSW RFS, there were 77 bush or grass fires in the area, including 42 uncontained blazes, as of 06:30 a.m. on Saturday (19:30 GMT on Friday).

Local media also suggested that the risk of fires was expected to increase in the Western Australia region amid hot and windy weather there.

