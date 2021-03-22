UrduPoint.com
At Least 100 Injured In Collapse Of Stadium During Kabaddi Match In India's South- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:05 PM



At least 100 people were injured after a gallery made of wooden planks collapsed during a kabaddi match in the Indian southern state of Telangana on Monday evening, media reported, citing police

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) At least 100 people were injured after a gallery made of wooden planks collapsed during a kabaddi match in the Indian southern state of Telangana on Monday evening, media reported, citing police.

According to Hindustan Times, the incident occurred during the 47th national junior kabaddi tournament in Suryapet town that involves players from different Indian states.

At least 20 spectators were critically injured and transferred to a local hospital. No deaths have been reported so far.

The news outlet said that the collapse apparently occurred due to the weak structure made of wood and other materials.

Kabaddi is an ancient and popular game in Asia that is played between two teams on opposite halves of a field or court. During the game players are crossing into the other team's side, repeating "kabaddi, kabaddi" and points are scored by tagging as many opponents as possible without being caught or taking a breath before returning to one's home territory. National kabaddi teams began to compete in the Asian Games in 1990 in Beijing.

