At Least 100 Killed In Clashes For Yemen's Marib: Military Sources
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:43 PM
At least 100 Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed in the past 48 hours as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military and medical sources said Wednesday
Sixty-eight Huthi insurgents and 32 loyalists were killed in the latest clashes, military sources told AFP, in figures that were confirmed by medical sources.