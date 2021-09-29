UrduPoint.com

At Least 100 Killed In Clashes For Yemen's Marib: Military Sources

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:43 PM

At least 100 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib: military sources

At least 100 Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed in the past 48 hours as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military and medical sources said Wednesday

Sixty-eight Huthi insurgents and 32 loyalists were killed in the latest clashes, military sources told AFP, in figures that were confirmed by medical sources.

Sixty-eight Huthi insurgents and 32 loyalists were killed in the latest clashes, military sources told AFP, in figures that were confirmed by medical sources.

