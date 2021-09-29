At least 100 Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed in the past 48 hours as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military and medical sources said Wednesday

Dubai, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 100 Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed in the past 48 hours as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military and medical sources said Wednesday.

Sixty-eight Huthi insurgents and 32 loyalists were killed in the latest clashes, military sources told AFP, in figures that were confirmed by medical sources.