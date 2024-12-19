'At Least 100 North Koreans Killed' In Russia War: Seoul Lawmaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) At least 100 North Koreans deployed to support Russia's war effort in Ukraine have been killed since entering combat in December, South Korean lawmaker Lee Sung-kwon told reporters Thursday.
Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce Russia's military, including to the Kursk border region, where Ukrainian forces seized territory earlier this year.
"In December, they (North Korean troops) engaged in actual combat, during which at least 100 fatalities occurred," said Lee.
"The National Intelligence Service also reported that the number of injured is expected to reach nearly 1,000."
Lee added there were indications that "several North Korean casualties, including high-ranking officials, had already occurred due to Ukraine's missile and drone attacks, as well as training accidents".
The NIS said the high number of casualties could be attributed to the "unfamiliar battlefield environment, where North Korean forces are being utilised as expendable frontline assault units, and their lack of capability to counter drone attacks," said Lee.
He added that "within the Russian military, complaints have reportedly surfaced that the North Korean troops, due to their lack of knowledge about drones, are more of a burden than an asset".
Lee also said the NIS had heard rumors of additional troop deployments circulating within North Korea's "Storm Corps".
"They (NIS) are closely monitoring the possibility of further North Korean troop deployments, while also predicting that Russia might offer reciprocal benefits, such as modernising North Korea's conventional weaponry," said Lee.
The report comes after a senior US military official said Tuesday that North Korean forces have suffered "several hundred" casualties fighting against Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region.
The official's comments came after Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Russia had used North Korean troops at the heart of an "intensive offensive" in Kursk over several days.
North Korea and Russia have strengthened their military ties since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A landmark defense pact between Pyongyang and Moscow signed in June came into force earlier this month.
Experts say the nuclear-armed North's leader, Kim Jong Un, is keen to acquire advanced technology from Russia and battle experience for his troops.
