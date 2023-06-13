UrduPoint.com

At Least 100 People Killed As Boat Carrying Wedding Guests Capsizes In Nigeria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 11:52 PM

At Least 100 People Killed as Boat Carrying Wedding Guests Capsizes in Nigeria - Reports

A riverboat capsized in western Nigeria, killing at least 100 people, local media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) A riverboat capsized in western Nigeria, killing at least 100 people, local media reported Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday on the Niger River. The capsized riverboat was carrying wedding guests returning to their village in Kwara state.

Nigerian newspaper Vanguard reported that the wreck was caused by strong waves that pushed the boat into a tree. About 300 people were on board, and at least 100 died, the newspaper said.

"The Governor, meanwhile, continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors.

He commends the alertness of the Etsu Patigi His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap," the Kwara State Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, was quoted as saying by Vanguard.

So far, 50 bodies have been recovered in the search and rescue operation.

Related Topics

Governor Marriage Died Niger Nigeria May Media Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

56 seconds ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

36 minutes ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

46 minutes ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

32 minutes ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.