At Least 100 People Killed as Boat Carrying Wedding Guests Capsizes in Nigeria - Reports

A riverboat capsized in western Nigeria, killing at least 100 people, local media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) A riverboat capsized in western Nigeria, killing at least 100 people, local media reported Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday on the Niger River. The capsized riverboat was carrying wedding guests returning to their village in Kwara state.

Nigerian newspaper Vanguard reported that the wreck was caused by strong waves that pushed the boat into a tree. About 300 people were on board, and at least 100 died, the newspaper said.

"The Governor, meanwhile, continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors.

He commends the alertness of the Etsu Patigi His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap," the Kwara State Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, was quoted as saying by Vanguard.

So far, 50 bodies have been recovered in the search and rescue operation.