UrduPoint.com

At Least 100 Rohingya Refugees Stranded On Boat Off Indian Coast - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

At Least 100 Rohingya Refugees Stranded on Boat Off Indian Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) More than 100 Rohingya refugees are stranded on a boat off India's Andaman Islands, and up to 20 people have reportedly died of thirst or hunger there, Bangladeshi e-newspaper bdnews24 reported on Wednesday, citing activist groups.

A group of Rohingya refugees have been adrift on an unseaworthy vessel in the Andaman Sea since the beginning of December. The United Nations Refugee Agency and the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights have repeatedly called on the regional authorities to launch a rescue operation for the refugees.

"We estimate that probably as many as 20 have died ... some from hunger and thirst, and others jumped overboard in desperation. This is absolutely awful and outrageous," Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project that supports Myanmar's Rohingyas, said, as quoted by the e-newspaper.

The boat was reportedly approached by Indian vessels on Tuesday night, according to the chair of the Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network's Rohingya Working Group, Lilianne Fan.

"We hope that the Indian Navy or Coastguard will manage to rescue and disembark the boat as soon as possible. These people have been adrift on a damaged boat for more than 2 weeks without food and water. We have heard that up to 16 people may have already died," Fan said.

The Rohingya people, a Muslim ethnic group that predominantly resides in Myanmar's Rakhine State, have been targeted by the country's military for years. Some 1.1 million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar's military began an operation on August 25, 2017 to defeat the insurgency in Rakhine.

Related Topics

India Bangladesh United Nations Water Died Myanmar May August December 2017 Muslim From Refugee Asia Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

16 minutes ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

46 minutes ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

4 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

4 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.