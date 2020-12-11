At Least 106 House Republicans Back US Supreme Court Bid to Overturn Election - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) At least 106 Republicans in the US House of Representatives are urging the Supreme Court to take up Texas' lawsuit to invalidate election results in four key battleground states, a court filing revealed.

"It is now the duty of this Honorable Court to objectively review the facts presented by the Plaintiff in this historic case, render judgment upon the unconstitutional actions in the Defendant states, and restore the confidence of all Americans that the rule of law will be upheld today and our elections in the future will be secured," the court filing said on Thursday.