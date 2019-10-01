At least 11 members of the Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack in the country's northern Balkh province, media reported on Tuesday, citing a governor's spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) At least 11 members of the Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack in the country's northern Balkh province, media reported on Tuesday, citing a governor's spokesperson.

The militants attacked a police headquarters overnight into Tuesday but failed to fully seize it, according to Afghanistan's 1TV broadcaster.

Taliban representatives said that the attack resulted in militants taking control of the Shortepa district, though local authorities have reportedly denied this information.

Conflict-stricken Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, continues to be split by heavy fighting between government troops, and Taliban militants, groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) and other insurgents.

Afghan citizens went to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president. Despite the Taliban's threats to disrupt the voting process and organize new attacks on top of the ones the group carried out over the last several weeks, no large-scale incidents were reported.