At Least 11 Dead, 9 Injured In Road Accident In Nigeria - Authorities

Published October 16, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) At least 11 people died and another nine sustained injuries when a van crashed into a truck in Nigeria's northeastern state of Bauchi, local road authorities confirmed to Nigerian media on Sunday.

The deadly road accident occurred on Saturday evening, regional Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Yusuf Abdullahi, told the Punch newspaper. Rescue services arrived at the scene within 15 minutes after the crash and took the victims to the hospital.

"It was at the hospital that a medical doctor confirmed nine people dead while 11 others sustained various degrees of injuries... A few hours later, the additional report indicated that two more people who were injured died in the hospital while receiving treatment," Abdullahi was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

In total, 20 male adults were involved in the crash, the official added.

According to Abdullahi, the incident was caused by "dangerous driving."

