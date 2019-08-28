At Least 11 Dead in Intercommunal Clashes in Southern Chad - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Intercommunal clashes in the south of Chad killed at least 11 people, local media reported on Wednesday.

Clashes between sedentary farmers and nomadic herders broke out in southern Chad's Moyen-Chari region, in a dispute over trampled crops and the killing of one of the herders, according to Al Wihda newspaper. The violence that followed after, caused death of two herders and eight farmers.

Chad declared a state of emergency in three border areas of the country, which will be in place in the regions of Ouaddai, Sila and Tibesti from August 20 to September 10. Even though Moyen-Chari is not included in the state of emergency, Chadian President Idriss Deby called for security vigilance in all areas and said that such conflicts threaten the unity of the central African nation, blaming the mortality on the proliferation of weapons in the area bordering Sudan.