At Least 11 Killed, 12 Injured as Bus Falls Into Gorge in Central Ecuador - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) A passenger bus fell off a road into a gorge in central Ecuador, killing 11 people and injuring 12 others, national media reported on Monday.

The vehicle fell onto rocks from a height of 100 meters (328 feet) in the province of Chimborazo overnight, El Comercio newspaper said, citing emergency services.

The causes of the accident are still being investigated.