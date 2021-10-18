At Least 11 Killed, 12 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Central Ecuador - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:18 PM
A passenger bus fell off a road into a gorge in central Ecuador, killing 11 people and injuring 12 others, national media reported on Monday
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) A passenger bus fell off a road into a gorge in central Ecuador, killing 11 people and injuring 12 others, national media reported on Monday.
The vehicle fell onto rocks from a height of 100 meters (328 feet) in the province of Chimborazo overnight, El Comercio newspaper said, citing emergency services.
The causes of the accident are still being investigated.