At Least 11 Killed, Over 20 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Northern Syria - Source

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) At least 11 were killed and over 20 were injured in a car bomb explosion in the Syrian village of Ar-Rai in the west of the northern province of Aleppo, a local source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Eleven people died, 23 were injured in a car bomb explosion," a source said.

The car with explosives was parked near the local hospital, he added.

Earlier, the Anadolu agency reported, citing local sources, that 12 people had been killed in the attack.

The village is located near the Syrian-Turkish border and is controlled by pro-Turkish groups.