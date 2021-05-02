UrduPoint.com
At Least 11 Migrants Dead After Boat Capsizes Off Libya's Coast - IOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 10:20 PM

At Least 11 Migrants Dead After Boat Capsizes off Libya's Coast - IOM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) At least 11 migrants were killed when a boat capsized off the coast of Libya, while 12 people were rescued, the local office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Sunday.

According to the IOM, the incident took place off the northwest coast of Libya on Sunday morning.

"At least 11 migrants drowned this morning when a rubber dinghy capsized off the coast of Zawya, Libya, while 12 survivors were rescued by the coast guard. The continuous loss of life calls for an urgent change in approach to the situation in Libya and the Central Med," the organization posted on Twitter.

Only this year, at least 350 people drowned or went missing in the Central Mediterranean, which is considered one of the deadliest migration routes in the world, the UNIEF reported in April. According to the UN agency, migrants who get rescued at sea are sent to overcrowded detention facilities in Libya with no or limited access to health services. Nearly 1,100 children are currently in these centers.

