At Least 11 People Dead As Boat Capsizes At Ganesh Chaturthi Festival In India - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

At Least 11 People Dead as Boat Capsizes at Ganesh Chaturthi Festival in India - Police

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) At least 11 people died on Friday as a boat capsized in the central Indian city of Bhopal in the state of Madhya Pradesh during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, local police said.

"Five people have been rescued out of 16 and we have recovered 11 bodies till now. A search operation is underway and we are trying to rescue other people as well," Additional Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel told the ANI news agency.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.

m. local time (23:00 GMT on Thursday) during the morning immersion near the Khatlapura Ghat, according to police.

"At least 40 police personnel are present at the spot along with other authorities and professional swimmers. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team is also at the spot," Patel added.

 Former lawmaker from Bhopal Alok Sanjar visited the site of the incident and said that it was caused by carelessness of the district administration that failed to check and stop the overcrowded boat.

