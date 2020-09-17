(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) A boat has capsized on the Chambal river in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, leaving at least 11 people dead, a local official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on early Wednesday in Rajasthan's Bundi district, where an illegal boat with more than 40 people on board capsized while heading for the Kamleshwar Dham.

"About 20 of them swam to safety and 13 are feared dead; 11 bodies have been recovered so far," Kota district collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times newspaper.

The search and rescue operation is underway.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.