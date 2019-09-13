UrduPoint.com
At Least 11 People Die In Major Fire In Rio De Janeiro Hospital - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

At Least 11 People Die in Major Fire in Rio De Janeiro Hospital - Reports

At least 11 people were killed as a result of a hospital fire in Brazil's capital city of Rio de Janeiro, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) At least 11 people were killed as a result of a hospital fire in Brazil's capital city of Rio de Janeiro, media reported on Friday.

The fierce fire broke out on Thursday evening in Badim Hospital in northern Rio de Janeiro, the Globo broadcaster reported.

A short circuit on one of the floors could reportedly have been the cause of the fire. As smoke started to rapidly spread throughout the building, an emergency evacuation was declared in the hospital, the news outlet said.

The bodies of those killed in the blaze were recovered on Friday morning inside the building, Globo reported. Search and rescue operations on the site are ongoing.

